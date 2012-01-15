MUMBAI: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has taken charge of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the coming civic elections. Ajit’s supporters say that ‘Dada’, or elder brother as he is called, is eyeing the chief minister’s post in case the NCP emerges as the single largest party in the 2014 Assembly elections.

In fact, it was Ajit’s insistence on striking a deal with the Congress for the BMC polls which is said to have clinched the matter. The two parties have fought the polls to the richest civic body in the country separately in the past, with a 2007 deal falling apart at the last minute.

Ajit attracts extreme opinions. Many vouch for his decision-making and efficiency, but his detractors say he is an autocrat who bullies his way through even legitimate opposition. His supporters claim that Ajit has managed to overshadow Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan within the government and administration. Congress ministers admit in hushed tones that the outspoken Ajit’s near total command over the party in the state is next only to his uncle, and that he has statewide appeal.

The 52-year-old son of NCP chief and Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar’s brother Anantrao, was seen as his uncle’s natural political successor, before the entry of Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule into politics. Though NCP leaders say the succession lines are clear—Ajit will handle Maharashtra while Supriya would continue in national politics—parallels are drawn in the difference between the way the cousins function.

Born in 1959, Ajit, a BCom degree holder, who is known for staying away from alcohol and tobacco, cut his teeth in the cooperative sector and was a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati for a brief while in 1991 before being elected to the Assembly in the same year from Baramati and being made a minister of state. After a brief spell in the opposition, Ajit was back as a cabinet minister in charge of the water resources portfolio from 1999, edging out senior leaders to virtually emerge as the NCP’s top leader in the party organisation, legislature and cabinet.

While the Congress eased out Ashok Chavan from the chief minister’s post in wake of the Adarsh scam in November 2010, Ajit, who also heads some sports bodies, staged a coup of sorts by galvanising MLAs to ease out Chhagan Bhujbal as deputy chief minister. He also cornered the powerful finance and energy portfolios while handing over water resources to trusted aide Sunil Tatkare.

In the recent municipal council polls, the NCP had fought back from a humiliating Assembly bypoll defeat and triumphed over the Congress to emerge as the single largest party. NCP leaders also point out that Ajit’s aggressive image has helped woo the youth, especially from his Maratha community, and help it take over the anti-Congress opposition space. In Sindhudurg, it was the NCP and not the Shiv Sena-BJP, which reaped the anti-incumbency harvest against Congressman and Industries Minister Narayan Rane. They claimed that in case the saffron alliance, for which the BMC poll is a make-or-break battle, fails to emerge victorious, the NCP could bank on Ajit to attract Shiv Sena and MNS cadres and establish roots in urban areas.

“In case he gets power in the state for five years, he can set things right,” claimed senior NCP leader Ravindra Pawar. “Dada has a firm grip on the state administration... he is the super chief minister,” said another NCP leader.

Others differ. “Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) could make it in politics as he retained his old time loyalists while connecting with newer ones. Dada however treats people as dispensable and follows a use and throw policy,” said an aide. “People see a strong and alternate leader in him. They want development. Ajit Dada’s young and efficient image is helping us politically,” said NCP MLA from Sawantwadi Deepak Kesarkar. “Ajit Pawar has commercialised Maharashtra’s politics, he is willing to resort to any means to fulfil his ambition, legitimate or illegitimate” said senior Shiv Sena leader and former legislator Arvind Sawant.

“He will be harmful for the democratic structure of parliamentary politics because of his intensity about his convictions...He does not like counterviews,” pointed out senior journalist and commentator Jaideo Dole, a reader in the department of mass communication and journalism at Aurangabad’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.