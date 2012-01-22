NEW DELHI: An integrated smart card for Delhi Metro and DTC buspassengers is a good idea lost in bureaucracy’s cold storage. For commuters, it’d have lessened the constant hunt for change. Though announced two years ago, it’s sadly still ‘on the cards’. When first tabled, the concerned authorities and the state transport department were quite keen on the idea. There was a pilot project—a DTC smartcard initiated in November 2009 ahead of the CWG. That was the last one heard of it. When contacted, Delhi government and DTC officials said they had three options for the card, but a final call is yet to be taken.

The first: a card by Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS), whose pilot project is complete. “It’s to be on a build-operate-transfer basis with a 10-year contract. There’ll be no cost to the commuter upfront, just a monthly charge. In its first phase, the Automatic Fare Collection System will be integrated with the Metro. In subsequent phases, it’s planned for use in taxis and parking. The bidding is complete and vendor identified,” said a DIMTS spokesman. Transport commissioner R Chandra Mohan, however, feels the DIMTS card is too costly, and offers a second option: integrating the DIMTS to the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) announced by the Union Urban Development Ministry.

The third option is integrating DTC to the existing DMRC smartcard. At least two-thirds of Metro users own one already. A DMRC spokesperson said it’s possible, with an upgrade for other services, as it uses a system similar to that proposed for the NCMC. The NCMC, called ‘More’, was announced in December 2011, to integrate transport services across India. It’ll be rolled out over the next five years, and can be used to pay for bus, rail, metro and parking, toll charges, etc.

Of the three, the fastest is integration with DMRC. DTC sources say this will take less than six months. However, software and infrastructure is not yet in place. “Either way, we’ve got to upgrade services. We’re talking to the tech-aggregator firm for NCMC and DMRC,” said a DTC official, indicating that agreements on revenue, technology and security have led to the delay.