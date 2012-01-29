NEW DELHI: India now sends out the largest number of Catholic priests and nuns to other countries, mostly to West, for missionary activities as the rest of the world faces problems in finding enough hands for religious activities.

But these ‘export figures’ do not mean that all is rosy within the Indian Church. It is also facing a number crunch as the traditional source of priests and nuns—Kerala—is churning out less and less clerics. “Kerala had been the traditional source for priests and nuns. But it is running out due to demographic changes in the state following the two children norm. Now the majority of priests are being sourced from states like Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,’’ Fr Mani Mekkunnel of CRI said. “Anyway, our situation is much better than the West,’’ he added.

Apart from India, Philippines, Fiji and Sri Lanka also dispatch priests and nuns to the West. According to the Catholic News Service, Vatican records listed 4,08,024 Catholic priests in the world at the end of 2007. There was a 6.8 per cent decline in Europe.