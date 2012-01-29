HYDERABAD: Destruction of B R Ambedkar’s statues in East Godavari district last Sunday night, which sent law and order in the communally sensitive coastal district into a tizzy, could not have come at a worse time for Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Kiran Reddy can ill-afford to antagonise Malas of SC community who are traditionally Congress supporters. Already, there appears to be a drift of Malas towards Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The way the miscreants went about vandalising statues made the police think that there might be something more to it than what meets the eye. After a review of the situation, Home Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy on January 27 said whoever was active behind the scene would be brought to book, indicating that there was a bigger game plan in it rather than just hurting the sentiments of the SCs.

On January 26, PCC president Botcha Satyanarayana suspected a conspiracy to destabilise the state government but said he did not know who they were, adding a new dimension to the incident.

Then who is behind this? “Why do you want to know who are behind the destruction? It would only fuel more trouble” was the reply of a senior police officer in East Godavari when asked about details of investigation.

Amalapuram MP G V Harsha Kumar’s reaction to the destruction of the statues left one wonder if he was hinting at the Kapus, who are numerically strong in coastal districts, being behind the statue destruction. Harsha Kumar after meeting the CM said, “There is an imbalance in the Cabinet composition. One Mala minister (P Shankar Rao) has been sacked but no one was taken in his place; instead two legislators of Kapu community were inducted. In the Congress Coordination Committee, there is no representation to Malas; instead there is deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha who is a Madiga (Malas and Madigas do not see eye to eye though they both are SCs). As if this was not enough, there are two Kapus in the co-ordination committee—Satyanarayana and Chiranjeevi.”

Though it is for the investigators to find out the culprits, it is surely taking a toll on the Congress—Malas have been identifying themselves with Jagan Reddy. Now their polarisation in favour of the Kadapa MP might become quicker, said a Dalit leader.