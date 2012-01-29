LUCKNOW: If the UP Election Commission thought they had stymied the charge of the pachyderm, they were wrong. Says Chief Minister Mayawati at her poll meetings, “Khula haathi lakh ka, bandh haathi sawa lakh ka (one covered elephant is worth more than any uncovered ones).” Maya has maintained an intriguing silence during the campaign, which has flummoxed the Opposition. By keeping away from the people, mostly working from her residence and interacting with core members of her coterie, Mayawati has managed to create an envelope of suspense around her. Other parties drafted and released poll manifestoes and vision documents for the state. The BSP has done neither. For her cadres, Behanji’s words are good enough.

Her zonal coordinators, posted in every division, each covering 4-5 districts are her eyes and ears. They are all from the Scheduled Castes. Non-Dalits have no place here. Under them are district coordinators, who run network tehsils, blocks and villages. This chain of command mobilises the masses for the BSP. All of them are also eagerly waiting for Behanji to break her silence.

With the first phase of polls scheduled for February 8, most parties’ campaigns have peaked but Mayawati is yet to begin. BSP national general secretary Satish Chand Mishra has been addressing some public meetings, mostly in favour of their Brahmin candidates, but it is perfunctory. The campaign will only be kickstarted when Mayawati addresses the public.

She may finally fly to Lucknow and go on a 65-meeting spree in 30 days across the state, starting February 1. Unlike the Opposition, the BSP has never banked upon celebrity/filmstar endorsements. As always, it’ll be the BSP president who will hold the command. “We’re fully geared to organise her rallies. Party cadres and supporters have been briefed to attend her rallies in large numbers, to listen to Behanji and carry her message to the public,” said Cabinet minister Nasimuddin, in charge of the state unit ever since Mayawati left to campaign in adjoining Uttarakhand and Punjab, where, during meetings, she has been calling candidates on stage to introduce them to the crowd, and personally canvassing for them. She makes a point to remind supporters that come voting day, they should shut their kitchens and go to vote, and think of meals only afterwards. The earthiness of her appeal works magically, as BSP supporters can be seen queueing up at booths from early morning.

Mayawati has so far not revealed the focus of her speeches. She had tried to play the caste card by attacking the EC for draping statues of elephants and herself all over the state, by describing the EC as “anti-Dalit”. She reacted sharply after the EC ordered the removal of the Principal Secretary, Home, Kunwar Fateh Bahadur, and the DGP of UP Brij Lal on January 15, her birthday. Both were from the Scheduled Castes. However, the chief EC, S Y Qureshi took serious note of her remarks and warned her. Thereafter, she has avoided direct confrontation during her public addresses in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

What she speaks about when she starts her UP campaign is thus being eagerly anticipated. This is first time when the BSP is contesting polls when in power. In all the past elections it as participated, the party has registered a steady gain in votes. The outcome of the 2012 polls will be interesting because psephologists want to find out whether BSP maintains its forward march, or like other parties, suffers from being in power. With 11 different governments and six Assembly polls in the last 22 years, no party in the state has won consecutive terms. With nearly two dozen ministers dismissed by the CM on charges of corruption and criminality, and 110 out of 219 siting MLAs denied tickets—following time tested tradition, most are contesting as Independents or have joined the Opposition—it’s looking tough. Interestingly, Maya mostly sacked those MLAs and ministers, who got slender victory margins in the 2007 polls.Meanwhile, 19 IAS officers and over 350 government officials have also faced corruption related inquiries in the last five years. Experts say she is undeterred as her strategy is based purely on caste equations and social combinations.

In BSP’s strategy, a multi-cornered contest suits it best. “The BSP has fielded the highest number of Muslim candidates this time—85. Behanji knows all of them w0n’t win—at least half of them are there to spoil equations of the Congress and the SP,” said a BSP coordinator while talking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity. Similarly, 113 OBCs have been given tickets this time. In a multi-cornered contest among the BSP, SP, BJP and the Congress, any political party with a solid committed vote base, which of course the BSP has—of the Dalits in every constituency in the state—stands the best chance of winning. The BSP is basing its electoral strategy on the multi-cornered theory. The BSP chief, Mayawati is perhaps confident of this strategy and keeping a calculated silence.