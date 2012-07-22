The realisation that films and film-related programmes contribute to a bulk of the revenue of television channels has dawned on the Malayalam film industry and with it comes a resolve to launch an entertainment channel on its own. The apex body the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce will soon meet the office-bearers of various organisations from the sector to take this idea forward.

“We are planning to prepare a report on the plan to set up a dedicated satellite channel for airing Malayalam movies and related programmes. The basic idea is to launch a channel, in which various organisations in Malayalam cinema will have stake. The board of directors will comprise office-bearers of various trade bodies of the Malayalam film industry,” Kerala Film Chamber president Mudra Sasi said. When asked about the funding route for such a venture, Sasi said the options include going in for an IPO and floating a new channel or going through the acquisition route by taking over an existing one. “The second option may be easier but these are early days yet,” he said.

Film Employers Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) president Sibi Malayil said such a venture, if it happens, would benefit the film producers immensely. “As per the existing system, the channels are paying a one-time fee towards satellite rights. Against this, they telecast the movies at least five times a year. If we can set up our own channel, there will be payment for each telecast,” he said. Moreover, the present system of running hours of sponsored entertainment shows based on film songs will fetch revenue to the producer. “The majority of the programmes in entertainment channels are based on films. But usually they won’t pay for the telecast of songs or other film-based programmes. This anomaly will be rectified,” he added.

Striking a note of caution, Kerala Film Producers Association president Milan Jaleel said that unity among the various trade bodies in the industry would be critical if the project is to succeed. This initiative comes at a time when a leading channel has decided to come out with a 24x7 Malayalam movie channel.