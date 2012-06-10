And the posters say it all

Home The Sunday Standard

Posters play a dominant role in Tamil Nadu politics, it hints at who is with whom. Different banners erected outside M Karunanidhi’s residence at Gopalapuram and his daughter Kanimozhi’s house at CIT Colony on the octogenarian’s 88th birthday told the story of the long-running discord within the family. Photographs of M K Stalin, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and M K Tamilarasu were prominently displayed. Alagiri’s photograph was missing and it was too blatant to miss anyone’s attention.

Some policemen posted at the Gopalapuram residence were heard saying, how it seemed rather like Stalin’s birthday than his father’s.

Alagiri’s absence from the banners and proceedings was absolute, leaving many

partymen at the DMK head quarter and the political meeting in the evening wonder if the quarrels had in fact been sorted out, with Stalin emerging victorious. A large part of the leadership seems to be in favour of Stalin over Alagiri. Even then, the party leaders chose to play it safe, saying they would abide by whatever decision their chief would make.

