When yoga guru Baba Ramdev landed up at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence recently to garner support for his campaign against black money, he was more than keen to give a clean chit to the latter. Naveen though was not much interested in what the yoga guru had to say about corruption. Instead, he maintained that his government had started the fight against corruption much earlier, as many as 12 years back. “Many ministers and senior officials have been taken to task in course of our fight against corruption,” he said.

But Naveen’s publicity stunt about the fight against corruption has not impressed his Opposition. They point out at his announcement to bring a strong Lokayukta Bill to fight against corruption which has not seen the light of the day yet.

The chief minister had on December 28 last year announced that his government would introduce a Lokayukta Bill in the Assembly within three months even as he reiterated his party’s stand on a strong Lokpal for the country and bringing the CBI within its ambit. “We will do our best to bring the Lokayukta Bill shortly,” he had said.

However, Naveen seems to have gone back on his words. Senior Congress leader and former law minister Narasingh Mishra alleges that Naveen is avoiding such a legislation since a strong Lokayukta Bill will put him in trouble. Since 2009 when he returned to power for a third successive time, the BJD Government has been facing a flurry of scams—starting from mining scam to land scam—and the roots of all these scams go back to Naveen himself.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Raghunath Mohanty agrees that the state government has not yet prepared the draft of the bill.

The Lokayukta Bill apart, Naveen has come in for sharp criticism for not even implementing the reports of the Lokpal. “Though the Lokpal has brought this to the notice of the governor, many of his special reports are yet to be tabled in the Assembly. This shows the chief minister’s commitment to fight against corruption,” he said.

The Odisha Lokpal had submitted as many as 30 special reports to the governor since the BJD government came to power. However, the BJD government has not tabled 21 of these reports, including one on the land acquisition for the proposed Vedanta University in the Assembly.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the compliance report to the recommendations made in his March 17, 2010 report, the Lokpal had submitted a special report to the governor on May 3. The government has, however, not tabled the report in the Assembly yet.

Odisha has a Lokpal and Lokayukta Act since 1971 and the office of Lokpal continues to exist, but the state is yet to appoint a Lokayukta. The BJD had supported the demand for a strong Lokpal in the wake of Anna Hazare’s movement.