Home The Sunday Standard

Suicides breathe life into Telangana agitation

HYDERABAD: After a brief lull, suicide politics is back in Andhra Pradesh. There has been a sudden rise in the number of suicide cases committed in demand of a separate Telangana state. Within

Published: 31st March 2012 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

1-SUI

Police trying to control agitating students in Warangal

HYDERABAD: After a brief lull, suicide politics is back in Andhra Pradesh. There has been a sudden rise in the number of suicide cases committed in demand of a separate Telangana state. Within the last one week, four persons committed suicide and three others attempted self-immolation in the Telangana region, which has otherwise been peaceful since last six months after the Sakala Janula Samme (general strike) in October last year.

The self-immolation of a student, Lunavath Bhojya Naik, in Warangal on March 24 reignited the passion for Telangana. Bhojya Naik, a 21-year-old MBA student, self-immolated reportedly shouting ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans in front of the Kakatiya University Arts College here. Shocked students and passers-by tried in vain to douse the flames, hours later, he succumbed to his burns.

As the news spread, leaders from Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Bharatiya Janata Party and others rushed to the spot and paid homage to the deceased. They declared him a martyr and took out a grand funeral procession. Political leaders from the region urged the people of Telangana not to commit suicide, instead fight to achieve a separate state.

Soonafter the incident, an auto-rickshaw driver S Rajamouli too committed suicide by self immolation in Hanamkonda of Warangal district. Close on the heels of these suicide cases, a 24-year-old youth called T Yadagiri a native of Rayalapur village in Rangareddy district, hanged himself for the same cause. The final disaster struck when a 19-year-old too claimed his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in Mahbubnagar district. There were three other attempts for self-immolation as well in last one week, two of them are battling for their lives at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, while the third is said to be out of danger.

While it is unclear about the real reasons behind the suicides, none including the family members of the deceased are willing to believe that their loved ones committed suicide for a separate state.

Following the revival of suicides, Telangana issue is back on the boil. A day after the death of Bhojya Naik, political parties observed bandh in the Telangana region. The bandh was successful in the districts, but evoked poor response in Hyderabad. Though it is the first bandh in the last six months, businessmen and also general public fear that it might not be the last. The TRS, BJP and other parties have stalled the Assembly proceedings everyday for the last one week demanding discussion on the issue.

Caught between an indecisive central leadership and suicides for separate Telangana state, Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy made an appeal to the people, not to commit suicides as the issue is under consideration with the central government. AICC general secretary and Union health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad told party MPs that the party leadership would intensify its efforts to arrive at a decision on Telangana demand by April 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp