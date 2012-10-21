A combination of eclectic silhouettes and ethnic designs results in a range of classic garments with modern sensibilities. Comprising rich Indian embroideries with contemporary silhouettes for modern brides is the latest collection by Patine, by Shon Randhawa.

‘‘The collection is deeply inspired by India’s arts and crafts and our biggest challenge was to find a way of integrating the traditions of the past and incorporating them into the modern lifestyle. This perhaps is the hardest part as you take the tried and tested, and develop them to create a new garment,’’ says Shon.

Showcasing the traditional heritage handcraft techniques, Shon and her business partner, Geeti Mehra, have trained and selected the most talented embroiderers to work on the collection. ‘‘Each season we choose embroideries and designs we are inspired by and then combine them on modern fabric, cuts and silhouettes that can be layered or incorporate into the lifestyle of our targeted audience,’’ says Shon.

-Sunday Standard