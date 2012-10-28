Actor and entrepreneur Arjun Rampal’s club LAP witnessed glitterati from both Delhi and Mumbai on the occasion of F1 after-party.

Some of those present were Suzanne and Hrithik Roshan, Arjun and Mehr Rampal, director Abhishek Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor, Sikander Kher, Chef and Master Chef Australia jury member George Calombaris, designer Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Manav Gangwani, Amol Vadehra, Anil and Cheena Wig, Sanjay Kapoor of Genesis, Chunky and Bhavna Pandey, Sameer Gaur, Ambika Pillai, Ayesha Thapar.

The guests were also seen enjoying music played by world famous DJs—Bit Lolitas and Beardyman. While Beardyman, is a musician from London renowned for his beatboxing skills and use of live looping technology, 16 Bit Lolitas claimed worldwide recognition with tracks like Murder Weapon, Nobody Seems To Care, Sedna and remixes for the likes of Sander Kleinenberg and Armin van Buuren. The crowd surely seemed to enjoy their music that was played till the wee hours of the morning.