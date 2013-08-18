Glasses cut from alcohol bottles, quirky furniture and snacks being served on wheels in true purani Dilli style where street food is sold on carts. The newly launched restaurant, Trolleys, in Khan Market is doing some atypical things to attract the typical epicureans of the city. The restaurant serves Indian, Lebanese and European cuisine. But its the Indian dishes at Trolleys that will be savoured by many. Gosht Nizami Shorba, Pathare Kebab, Sharabi Kebabi Tikka, Prawn Butter Masala and Nihari Gosht are the must-try items on its menu.

Moving beyond the regular Indian items, there are also some experimental dishes one must try like the Chilled Cucumber and Celery Soup and the Grainy Mustard Glazed Chicken Wings (though little less honey could have made it better). The dessert menu is quite interesting too with Baklava, Shahi Tukda and fresh Mango Shrikhand on the list. The restaurant flies down famous Bong jaggery, nolen gur, from Kolkata to serve the lip-smacking Nolen Gur ice-cream. Mezze platter, risotto and pizzas add that classic ‘non-Indian’ touch to the menu. Though head chef Mahavir, who has earlier worked in Singapore, says it’s the Indian cuisine that’s their main focus. “Kebabs are the stars of our restaurant. Our strength lies in the fact that we take care of every detail, be it the variety of chutneys that are prepared in-house or how we plate food,” he says.

Be surprised as a trolley approaches you to serve chaat or golgappas or something that’s not on your mind. Even though the place is too crammed for trolleys to freely move around from one table to another, friendly and pleasing staff makes up for it.

Then there are molecular cocktails that spice up the meal at this restaurant. So there is Apple Martini and Red Bull Mojito. The bartender will suggest some heady concoctions with fresh fruits and herbs. You won’t regret listening to him, especially when you see your martini or mojito laced with herbs arriving in a recycled glass made from a grey goose bottle. This new restro-bar in town makes you believe that quirky is good.