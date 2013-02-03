A rustic fair in urban India

Ayesha Singh By

Last year, a friend and I decided to be adventurous and attend the Surajkund Crafts fair. Adventurous because it was the first time we would be exposed to a true mela (not the pseudo varieties you see these days with high-end fashion accessories, unaffordable art and exorbitantly priced food). Dusty, rural and ethnic, it was a place like no other. Thousands of make-shift stalls dotted the entire ground and hundreds of hawkers called out, all at once, trying to grab our attention. There were children stampeding all over with mothers trying disciplining them. On one corner were folk dancers enthralling the audience and on the other, there were traditional halwaies cooking up a storm.

Bringing all that madness back again this year is the 27th International Crafts Mela at Surajkund, Faridabad. Formally inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee, it saw many other dignitaries. On till February 15, the mela has been given an international status. DG, Tourism Haryana, Anand Mohan Saran said that during the past 26 years, it achieved that kind of a reputation because of its quality. Last year, seeing the participation of 12 countries in the fair, Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that it should now be named ‘International Crafts Mela’. ‘‘The theme of the mela this time is Karnataka. Over 300 craftspersons, weavers, artisans, folk musicians and dancers will be participating in the traditional fair,’’ says Parvez Dewan, Secretary, Tourism, Government of India.

Started in 1987, the fair has now attained an international status. ‘‘Last year, 12 countries participated and this year the number has increased to 21,’’ says Principal Secretary, Tourism, Haryana, Vijay Vardhan.

February 9 and 12 will see the celebration of Karnataka and Sri Lanka Day, followed by cultural programmes by Haryana on February 13.

The disabled, ex-servicemen and senior citizens will be charged half the ticket price. Tickets for the mela are available online and at the venue.

