The Aman New Delhi (soon to be christened the Lodhi) is once again abuzz with many different works of art. The latest being, Space/Form/Transform, a show curated to complement the fifth edition of the art fair by Sayantan Maitra Boka. The basis of this dramatic collection spanning various mediums is the relationship that visual artists have with architectural spaces. Visitors to the hotel are greeted by large works that lead you to other public areas installed with works that speak to the spaces that have been selected specifically. The two most arresting works are set in the two water bodies at the hotel. One is a gigantic terracotta lotus made of wall tiles by Akshay Rathore and the other a skeleton of a structure by Jenson Anto.

The videos by Mahbubur Rahman, Tyeba Lipi, Gigi Scaria, Hemant Sreekumar, Asim Wakif and Paribartana Mohanti have also been displayed. The dramatic projection on the bed by Rahman is the exploration of a personal space while the lyrical rendering of buildings landing like dancers on a cannon are reflections of today’s urban desires.

Anup Mathew Thomas’s photographs of the various archbishops of the orthodox church are portraits of them proudly defending their titles, churches and fiefdoms. The human language of space, whilst has its cultural variations and can be observed all over the world wherever and whenever people come together.

Added to this wonderful exhibition is a Masters Gallery with the only sculpture show by the renowned Indian painter, Amrita Shergill, being exhibited for the first time in addition to a never before exhibited Tyeb Mehta’s work and some early Husains. There is also a beautiful suite of drawings by the late Nasreen Mohammedi among many other little gems.

The pop-up gallery, the surprise element of the show, will present a collection of small format works.

The Sunday Standard