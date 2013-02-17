Most of their cultural programmes are free. And there is a reason for that. Sahitya Kala Parishad, through its many events, wants to reach out. Because art and culture needs to be promoted and propagated to a wider audience, the academy for the past three decades and more has been carrying out this endeavour with full vigour. As part of its latest initiative, Sahitya Kala Parishad presents the Yuva Natya Samaroh 2013. On till February 21, it has already seen an interesting line-up of plays like Quaid–e-Hayat, directed by Danish Iqbal and written by Surendra Sharma; Khusar-Fusar, directed by Kuljeet Singh and written by Neil Simon; Bada Natakia Kaun, directed by Prakash Chander Jha and written by Avinash Chander Mishra; Asadh Ka Ek Din, directed by Bhupesh Joshi and written by Mohan Rakesh.

It is also yet to see a plethora of other plays such as Pratigya Yogandhrayad, directed by Bhumikeshwar Singh and written by Mahakavi Bhaas, which is a story that becomes relevant from various viewpoints in the context of contemporary political intrigues, national supremacy and courage on February 19. Kabira Khada Bazar Mein, directed by Govind Singh Yadav and written by Bhisam Sahani will run on February 20 and makes Kabir struggle with medieval values, relevant even today with all his familial and social contexts.

Khamosh-Aadalat Jaari Hai, directed by Rohit Tripathi and written by Vijay Tendulkar, is a court case on President Johnson who is against the atom bomb. But the drama moves on in a different direction. The whole play is over in a web of the presence of a new actor in the group and his rehearsals. Finally on February 21, you can catch Aadhe-Adhoore, by Chander Shekhar Sharma, which is about fragmentation of a middle class family and its social and familial values. It depicts relationships of male and female with changing urban society. 6:30 pm onwards at Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hasmi Marg, Mandi House.