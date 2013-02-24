Bolo Dalit Ra Ra

Home The Sunday Standard

Doaba, the fertile region of Punjab between the two rivers Beas and Sutlej and the cradle of the Green Revolution, is now witnessing a new revolution—Dalit hip-hop.

Punjab has over 30 per cent Dalits, the highest in any state in the country. Punjabi music—the state’s biggest cultural import to the world—has been until now dominated by Jat Sikhs, with songs about their valour and beauty. Typically, Dalit communities like the Mazhbis, Valmikis and Chamars were portrayed as victims of oppression in Punjabi literature, and in revolutionary songs penned by Leftist poets. But the lyrics of the new identity songs do not talk about a casteless utopia. Instead, they are set to foot-tapping beats which expound on Dalit prosperity, their expensive tastes like owning Hummers and palatial bungalows. They also warn about retribution against anyone who dares to mess with them—‘panga soch ke layo’ (think before you mess with us), ‘sher chamar nahi darde’ (lion-hearted Chamars are not afraid). Dalit music videos show well-built boys, menacingly holding guns, roaming in jeeps and wooing pulchritudinous damsels—an image until now reserved for Jat Sikhs or the upper castes in existing popular Punjabi music videos and songs. Industry sources say that earlier, music channels refused to telecast Dalit music videos, but now are running them as the trend has caught on and has become an Internet phenomenon.

The Dalit resurgence in Punjab has been fuelled by contributions by rich Dalit NRIs from Punjab. Doaba has the distinction of sending the maximum number of Dalits abroad. Popular singer S S Azad says that “as his ‘mission’ picked up, more singers started celebrating the pride of their community. The music companies too joined the fray as it means sound business sense.” Singers like Azad have toured many countries where Dalits are doing well. “I have performed in New Zealand, Italy, Greece, and Canada that has substantial Dalit presence,” he says. Chak de phatte is never going to be the same.

 

