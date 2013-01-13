It’s the most serious battle for the Indian Muslim’s mind and soul. More than 20,000 foreign Islamic preachers from at least 25 countries —mostly Wahabis—land up on Indian shores every year to preach at huge congregations in the Indian hinterland. A quarter of these are from Pakistan. They move about in Tablighi Jamaats. This information is pieced together based from sources in intelligence agencies, police, and ground reports.

The Indian visa regime does not allow entry to Pakistani nationals if they do not have sponsors in India. It does not allow preachers of faith and it does not give work permits. All scholars travel on tourist visas. The invitations to Pakistani Islamic scholars are extended by various well known Islamic organisations in India and these include the Tableeghi Jamaat Nizamuddin Markaz, Islamic Research Foundation, Ahl-e-Hadis, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. Though Wahabis, who trace their origin to Saudi Arabia and preach a purer form of Islam, are not new to India and had even participated in the Revolt of 1857, their numbers have seen a significant rise in recent years. It is believed that almost 20 per cent of nearly 20 crore Muslims in India today follow the Wahabi edict, up from less than 10 per cent even a decade ago.

The Deoband University in Uttar Pradesh and the Nizamuddin Markaz agree with the Wahabi hard line. The Tablighi Jamaat has also been actively increasing its influence in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Though Bhopal has a tradition of holding Aalmi Tablighi Ijtema (world conference) which attracts at least 10 lakh Muslims every year. They now wants to hold similar gatherings in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and Hyderabad. Tabhlighis now also control the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and most Wakf boards, which has had a backlash among moderate Muslims.

Syed Mohammad Ashraf of the All India Ulema and Mashaikh Board (AIUMB) believes that “petro dollars are weaning away the Indian Muslims” and the government seems to be doing little about the 80 per cent Muslims who believe in a more Sufi influenced Indian form of Islam. Arshad Alam, a former professor at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, believes that it is leading to the “obliteration of ethnic identity of Muslims”.