The year 2013 heralded with the annual NRI Diwas. Non-Resident Indians flock to their motherland for this annual celebration and NRI Diwas 2013 was no different.

First we had the NRI Institute hosting a dinner reception in honour of Rt. Hon. Baroness Dr Sandip Verma, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, UK, for being an achiever and an inspiration for Indians in India and overseas. The reception saw the likes of Amar Singh and his all-weather friend, actor-turned-politician, Jaya Prada, Tarlochan Singh, and Justice Bashir Khan among others.

NRIs and Punjabis are almost synonymous and during NRI Diwas 2013, the Global Punjabi Society held its ‘Award Night’ to felicitate NRI Punjabis who shone bright. This evening, too, hosted at the Hotel Le Meridian had some ‘Global Punjabis’ stealing the limelight. The happy awardees included Professor Nat Puri, former beauty pageant winner, Hasleen Kaur, hotelier Taljinder Singh, parliamentarian Tarlochan Singh, former CBI chief Joginder Singh and Bhangra king Malkit Singh. Well, one can say it was a balle-balle night!