It’s destination Kerala for Brahmin youths from North India who have passed out of veda patashalas in the country as the private community and family-run temples were facing a severe shortage of priests to run the day to day affairs.

“In North India, the vedic pandits concentrate on learning Shukla Yajurvedam and Atharva Vedas, but in Kerala, the stress is on Krishna Yajurveda, Rig Veda and Sama Veda. The pronunciations of the Vedas also a bit different. There the priests wear shirts or shawls and the public also enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The sweets given as offering are purchased or brought from houses there. But in Kerala, the priests do not wear shirts and no one is permitted to enter the sreekovil. The nivedyam is cooked in the temple and offered here,” said Maharishi Sharma Swamigal, a priest of Peruvembu east village who has served in the Kanchi Shankara Madams in Allahabad and Hanumanghat in Banaras and was instrumental in bringing more than a dozen youths to Kerala .

“Most of the private temples run by various communities and other trusts were unable to get priests from Kerala .Most of the youths here do not prefer the job as they have to wake up at 4 am come rain or shine and have to bathe twice and perform poojas. There is no leave. If at all the priest falls sick, he has to find a substitute. In such a case, he has to shell out Rs 500 per day for a substitute from his meager salary of Rs 8,000. And most importantly, the “shanthikaran” (priests) are finding it difficult to get alliances,” says Mahesh Sharma Swamigal who himself is a bachelor .

“In the Siva temple in interior Kattukulam, the Malayali priest was given a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 per month and there was an income of around Rs 5,000 as offerings. But he left as he had to come daily and was unable to take up responsibility. Now a priest from Uttar Pradesh has been appointed for Rs 8,000 and they take up the job wholeheartedly as they hail from low income groups,” said M Govindankutty, secretary of the Vanadurga temple in Cherankunnu in Thanikunnu who has employed Ankit Panditji from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. I learnt the Vedas from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Viswa Vidyalaya in Karaundi for 11 years. In Kerala, I accompanied Shivasubramania Swamigal of Pazhambalacode for six months. Later , I brought my friend Ankit. Now I am a priest at the Mariamman temple in Vanniathara in Pazhambalacode and Ankit in Thannikunnu,” said Anil Tiwari Bhagavat Achari from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

“There was Roshan from Bihar who studied at the Ramanathapuram veda patashala who is serving at the Mariamman temple in Vanniathara. Rajeevan who also studied at the Maharishi Viswa Vidyalaya and is serving at the Kattukulam Vishnu temple. Amit Vajpeyi who graduated from Brindavan veda patashala in Uttar Pradesh is serving at the Pattiparambu Mariamman temple near Pazhambalacode and Saptarsihi from Uttar Pradesh who is at the Kizhakethara Siva temple in Peruvembu,” said Shivasubramaniaswamy.

