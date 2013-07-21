'We want to create more young entrepreneurs'

Vishakha Talreja By

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises K H Muniyappa, has spent the last nine months addressing the issues of the sector which accounts for 45 per cent of India’s manufacturing output and 36 per cent of the total value of exports. Here, he speaks to Vishakha Talreja about the initiatives taken by his ministry and his stance on foreign direct policy (FDI) in single-brand retail.

What policy initiatives is your ministry working on?

Our priority is to create more young entrepreneurs in the country. I have fast-tracked the implementation of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) wherein the district authorities have been directed to sanction PMEGP loans within 100 days of the applications being filed. Also, the disbursement of loans by banks and release of subsidy by government needs to happen within 100 days. This time bound implementation will help first-generation entrepreneurs start their enterprise within a year. Further, I have initiated a forum to act as an Advisory Committee for PMEGP in every district to monitor implementation of the programme.

We are also focusing on training as I believe that is the key to make our MSMEs globally competitive. Through the National Skill Development programme, the MSME ministry in 2012-13 has imparted skill training to about 6 lakh people in different trades and activities. In the 12th plan (2012-17), the ministry aims to train 42 lakh youth for entrepreneurship development. To cater to the technological needs of the country, 15 new tool rooms and technology development centres are being set up with the `2,200 crore assistance provided by the World Bank.

We are also focusing on developing clusters. Till now only about 103 clusters under Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) were taken up. To strengthen the micro enterprises, the government is going to support 800 clusters under the SFURTI scheme to strengthen and modernise village industries, spending about Rs 850 crore in the 12th Plan. The government will be assisting at least one cluster in each district under SFURTI in the 12th Plan period.

So what are the key challenges for the MSME sector?

Availability of credit is one of the key challenges. However, the government is implementing the ‘Credit Guarantee Scheme’ which provides guarantee cover of up to 85 per cent on collateral-free credit facility extended by lending institutions to new and existing MSMEs for loans upto Rs 1 crore.

To provide greater support to MSMEs, the refinancing capability of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore per year. Greater availability of funds with SIDBI for refinancing loans provided by Scheduled Commercial Banks to MSMEs will provide additional liquidity to the banks, encouraging them to increase their lending to the MSME sector.

Many small units are closing down because of lack of credit. Is the government worried?

We are working to make things better. Besides the initiatives that I mentioned earlier, a task force under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to the Prime Minister was constituted to address the issues of the MSME sector. The task force submitted its report in record time and made recommendations in the areas of credit, marketing, labour, rehabilitation and exit policy, infrastructure, technology, skill development, taxation and development of MSMEs in the North-east and Jammu & Kashmir. A large number of recommendations have been implemented. To ensure speedy implementation of the other recommendations and follow-up on the decisions of the Prime Minister’s Council on MSMEs, a Steering Group also has been constituted.

You’ve already said that FDI in single-brand retail will not affect indigenous small industries. But do you think foreign investment will impact the MSMEs?

I am not against foreign direct investment in single-brand retail. What my ministry wants is that the 30 per cent sourcing from SMEs for single brand retailers (where 100 per cent FDI is allowed) should be made mandatory and the policy should not say ‘preferably’ from SMEs. My problem is with the word ‘preferably’ when it comes to sourcing norms.

