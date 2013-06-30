There was much hue and cry over University of Delhi’s near 100 per cent first cut-off list, but for those looking for respite in the second list, there was more disappointment in store as not only were the dips in percentage negligible, most colleges actually managed to close admissions for certain subjects through the first list itself. In most institutions, the second cut-off list marks were only 0.25-0.5 per cent lower than the first.

Said P C Jain, principal, Sri Ram College of Commerce: “There will be no second cut-off for B.Com (H) since we have managed to fill up all the seats with 286 making the mark for 252 openings. However, in Economics (H), we still have one seat of the 62 on offer vacant, so we have decided to come out with another list decreasing just one mark, so now it is 97.25 per cent.” The college expects to fill all seats by the end of Monday and will probably not be in a position to release a third list. For instance, St. Stephen’s College has filled 60 seats against 180 on offer and a second list is unlikely because many students are wait-listed.

Popular South Campus colleges such as Kamla Nehru (KNC), Jesus and Mary (JMC) and Sri Venkateswara have also managed to fill up almost 50 per cent of their seats, in some cases closing admission in certain subjects. KNC managed to fill more than 556 seats against a total of 869 with political science, geography, economics and commerce remaining top draws and little likelihood of a dip in required marks in the second list.

According to Rajender Kumar, vice principal, Venkateswara, the college will come out with a second list, but with only a marginal dip in required marks of less than 2.5 per cent. Added CMS Rawat, member of the admissions committee: “We have closed the admission process for history since against 25 seats we have already got 80 wards. However, in case of science subjects, the dip is a large two per cent. This is also because many students prefer North Campus and so our cut-offs change according to popular science colleges such as St. Stephen’s, Kirorimal, Hindu and Hansraj.”

Surprisingly, the college’s popular English (H) course has not had too many takers this year.

JMC has also managed to fill 523 seats against its 800. “In history, we have already filled 36 against 50 and in commerce we have filled 172 against 200 with just 25 seats vacant. So our second cut-off will see a dip in commerce with the number now at 98.5 per cent as opposed to 99 per cent which was announced in the first list,” said an official.

Colleges such as Indraprastha College for Women will also not lower the cut-offs too much. Media coordinator Manaswani Yogi said, “We will release the list for only a few subjects since we have already filled between 750 and 800 seats against 1,013. There will be a slight dip in the cut-off.”