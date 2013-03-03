Sahachari Foundation, a trust run by prominent ladies, hosted a two-day fashion extravaganza, Design One 2013, at The Lodhi (formerly The Aman). Design One brought together established and upcoming designers showcasing designer wear, jewellery and accessories. NGOs that employed underprivileged women to manufacture clothing and accessories were also part of the event.

Sridevi was the guest of honour and she inaugurated the vent. She browsed through the stalls and said, “Design One is an exciting event to be associated with. I admire the dedication and solidarity with which the wonderful ladies of Sahachari have worked.” Sridevi was driven around in Delhi by Sakha Cabs—a cab service with lady drivers.

Seen at the preview were many of Delhi’s chic ladies. Feroze Gujral, Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Priya Paul, Kavita Bhartiya and Sunita Kapoor were there. Amruda Nair, spokesperson of Sahachari Foundation said, “Proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to select NGOs at the end of the year.”