In 2012, when Union Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh had criticised the UPA’s flagship programme—the Integrated Action Plan (IAP)—which has been designed to tackle Left Wing Extremism (LWE) through development projects, he probably had not expected a war of letters to erupt between him and Cabinet Secretary Ajit Seth. Last July, Ramesh asked the Prime Minister to scrap the IAP—the brainchild of the home ministry and the Planning Commission, running in 82 LWE-affected districts in nine states. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Ramesh had ridiculed the project saying “one size fits all” projects are not very effective when it comes to dealing with such issues.

Responding to Ramesh’s critical communiqué, Seth ruled out any possibility of scrapping or diluting the originality of IAP. The letter dated April 11, 2013 accessed by The Sunday Standard reveals that the PMO had discussed the issue with other concerned ministries in a high-level review meeting before writing a comprehensive note to Ramesh giving details of steps taken by the government to ensure development in Naxal-affected areas.

The cabinet secretary also advised the home ministry to inform the Planning Commission, regarding their requirements for IAP scheme.

In a January 28 meeting attended by over 14 concerned ministries, Home Secretary R K Singh also pitched for the IAP scheme saying it has been quite successful in development of LWE districts and wanted the project to continue as it is in the 12th Plan. The home secretary also suggested that the Planning Commission might inform the district collectors regarding gaps, if any, in implementation of IAP, rather merging the programme with the BGRF.

The scheme is monitored and implemented by a committee headed by the district collector and comprising the superintendent of police of the district and the district forest officer. The IAP provides a block grant of `25 crore and `30 crore per district for public infrastructure and services such as school buildings, anganwadi centres, primary health centres, drinking water supply, village roads, electric lights etc. In the last three years, `4,177 crore was spent by the Centre for various development projects in nine Naxal-affected states under the scheme. Of 1,00,133 projects taken up by the states under IAP, 69,056 projects have been completed till January 8. Planning Commission secretary Sindhushree Khullar, while acknowledging the successful implementation and impact of the scheme, had informed the meeting that a review was being undertaken regarding definition of a Backward District and some districts out of the present LWE-affected 82 districts might get excluded.

Khullar had also told the review group that there was no incentive in IAP to motivate the machinery to reduce the incidence of LWE selecting districts at present to more outcome oriented criterion.

“While infrastructure built in 82 districts have been good, the implementation of regular development programmes have not been to the desired level,” she had observed.