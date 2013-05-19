The scorching heat in Delhi-NCR leaves little scope for any activities or events and most of us prefer marring the pristine beauty of the hills with our noisy presence. This year, however, the capital promises to delight its inhabitants with a breathtaking theatrical—Mana, a cirque spectacle from France.

After enchanting millions around the globe, this phenomenal show is now being staged at Kingdom of Dreams, India’s largest live entertainment destination. This extraordinary tale revolves around the mythological Goddess of the universe called Mana and her struggle to maintain harmony within the world. Volcania, the Goddess of Fire threatens to upset the balance of nature and hatches a conspiracy with her loyal supporters. Will Mana find peace again or will the evil forces prevail over the good? Watch Mana’s incredible journey to crack this mystery and let yourself be swept away by the magic of the troupe’s performance.

A show like no other, Mana is packed with magnificent acrobats and aerial performances. The glittering costumes, eclectic music and spectacular sets are sure to leave the audience spellbound. It will be an adventure that will touch your heart and awe your senses.

The show runs till August 18.