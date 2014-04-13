Home The Sunday Standard

A Right Stage of Mind

When Hemant Bharat Ram was growing up, the home of his grandfather, the well-known industrialist and philanthropist Sir Lala Bharat Ram was “run like a hotel”.

Published: 13th April 2014 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2014 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Hemant-Bharat-Ram

Hemant Bharat Ram, businessman and theatre revivalist

When Hemant Bharat Ram was growing up, the home of his grandfather, the well-known industrialist and philanthropist Sir Lala Bharat Ram was “run like a hotel”.

“My grandfather liked to invite over people from all walks of life—politicians, bureaucrats and musicians. Lunchtime would be crazy. We wouldn’t know who would be dropping in next. Many of them would even stay over.”

Delhi has changed, feels the soft-spoken IT entrepreneur who sold his business in 2006 and runs the company’s textile division and also devotes time to running the Sriram Center for the Performing Arts. Hemu, as his friends call him, is not best friends with influential families now. “The nature of interaction has changed. In the past there was a lot of sincerity, which is today lacking to some extent. My friends are mostly professionals I can share my value systems with.” The change is reflected on the children in Delhi, he feels. “Back then social interaction was unstructured and kids would drop into each others’ houses randomly.” He loves picnics with his daughter, both in the city and abroad.

In a metropolis which doesn’t have a tradition of paying for theatre tickets, Hemant is trying to make Sri Ram Centre accessible to Delhi idle classes. Many of Hemant’s friends say they cannot follow Hindi plays. He doesn’t understand the antipathy of “the middle and upper middle-class in Delhi against Hindi theatre. “I tell my friends Hindi movie samajh aati hai to yeh bhi aa jayega!”

Parenting Wisdom: I am against helicopter parenting. Parents are over involved in their kids’ lives right now 

Nostalgia Is: My father used to go for hunts on the Yamuna bank. Today, that wilderness is gone

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp