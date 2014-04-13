Balraj Bahri and Anuj Bahri, 84 and 51, Bahrisons

For the bookseller, life was vintage Khushwant Singh. As a 19-year-old boy from Malakwal, Pakistan, he witnessed the horrors of the Partition that displaced him. Delhi gave Bahrisons founder Balraj Bahri Malhotra both sanctuary and opportunity. With `800, he started Bahrisons in 1953. Today, the bookstore at Khan Market has a wide collection of books that feature Delhi. “Delhi (in and around) has always been part of our special selection, starting with first-hand travel accounts to beautiful illustrated books on the city. We have a large section on art, architecture, travels, history, as well as books on contemporary Delhi,” says Balraj.

Khan Market in the fifties was a quiet location with just a few odd shops. “It was laidback, with an old world mix of grocery stores, kapde walas, the Empire stores for ham, meats and of course, us. It’s a place my father has literally seen grow minute by minute, day by day, month by month and year by year,” says Anuj Bahri, Balraj’s son, who now runs the store, adding, “It was as if the migratory birds has finally found home. We had nothing to start with and Delhi became our base to start building from.” For both father and son, the city is a place where they found love and work. “This is home; we don’t need to connect with it in any extraordinary way. Delhi grows with and around you. Even though we were migrants to this new territory, we have found the place that is right for us,” says Anuj, who feels sad for the city that was once the abode of the kings, was synonymous with romance and love, and is now losing its soul. There is an urgent need to get back ‘dil walon ki dilli’ in our hearts. The mustachioed Anuj who has the appearance of a Rajput shikari has also reinvented himself as a literary agent.

One thing you don’t like in book buyers: When they say, “I’ll buy it on Flipkart.

DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS: I look at myself in the mirror—that is the only ghost that haunts me and keeps me in check. I hate being alone on a lonely road

An author you don’t regret not having read: Naipaul

An item you can’t do without: In today’s world, there can be various meanings to the word ‘item’ but my dreams are what keep me ticking