With his attempts to stall state division seemingly coming to nought, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy is understood to be preparing himself to exit gracefully.

Kiran, a former first class cricketer, always uses cricketing analogies while speaking of his struggle to keep the state united. He had famously asserted he would play the last ball and vowed to quit politics if the AP Reorganisation Bill-2013 was tabled in Parliament without any changes.

Now with the Union Cabinet giving its nod to the bill without making major changes to the draft that was sent to the state Assembly, Kiran, considered the star batsman of Seemandhra leaders, may just give up his wicket. His aides say Kiran wants to go down in history as the ‘last man’ who unsuccessfully fought to keep the state united.

Sources close to him said the chief minister is contemplating resignation on February 12, the day when the T bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. For now, the chief minister’s last hope is President Pranab Mukherjee whose nod is a must for the introduction of the bill in Parliament.

“I am still hopeful the President will take cognizance of the state Legislature’s view and stall the T process. Let’s see,” Kiran is learnt to have told Seemandhra ministers who called on him on Saturday. Kiran’s recent show of defiance in the national capital, sources said, is being taken seriously by the Congress high command. “He has more or less decided to step down soon after the bill is tabled in Parliament. He doesn’t want to give a chance to the party leadership to ask him to quit,” one of his close aides revealed.

Once he steps down, Kiran will have exhausted all his options in the Congress. His only option then would be to float a new political party in Seemandhra. However, as time is just not enough for such a major step before elections, Kiran camp has dropped the idea. “We don’t have time to float a new party. We have decided to continue our fight with the present political parties only,” said Congress MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, Kiran’s close pal.

Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, another confidant of the Chief Minister, also echoed the same views. His other supporters say the chief minister might launch a new party to cash in on the united state sentiment in Seemandhra if the Assembly polls are deferred for six months after division.

However, not many in the state Congress are ready to believe Kiran is really revolting against the party leadership. Some suspect his “revolt” as well as the high command’s “displeasure” are all part of a game plan to make the chief minister a hero in Seemandhra and keep the flock together in the region ahead of elections.