When any idea you’ve invested in reaps fruit, it acts as a catalyst for growth like none other. The story of Virendra Shekhawat resonates the same thought. When he founded the Delhi Photography Club (DPC), with the intent to stimulate, enable and nurture a fraternity of photography enthusiasts for mutual benefit, he wanted it to grow into an international platform for all kinds of amateur photographs. Guess what, he managed to manifest his desires. Being presented for the forth time this year is DPC’s Nicefoto exhibition, bringing together amateur photographers from across the world.

Since the idea is unique, according to Shekhawat, he managed to get the mileage. ‘‘This is the only platform for beginners and hobbyist photographers, otherwise, all other groups and set-ups are for professionals. We will feature photos from over 135 enthusiasts aged between 7 and 67 years, from India and around the world. When the exhibition was initiated, only people from the country would participate. With international participants, the visibility of the showcase has increased. People from China, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, England, Germany, France, Spain, Singapore, US and Dubai have sent their works,’’ he says.

Out of the many works on display, that of Scott Barlow and Monica

Mietitore are particularly enthralling, Shekhawat tells us, urging everybody to take a look.

An exhibition that has grown from 3,000-5,000 pictures to 18,000 pictures this year, Shekhawat says, there is nothing better than tasting sweet success.

Date On till July 24

Time 11 am to 7 pm

Venue Open Palm Court, India Habitat

Centre, Lodhi Road.