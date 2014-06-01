On priority areas in the aviation sector.

Certain things we have already committed like increasing the connectivity but we will get into doing how to operationalise it. There are also issues like logistics and movement of goods etc. We have started working and trying to get some ideas. Connectivity will be the major focus.

On privatisation of Air India.

My individual thinking is that many countries do have public sector and they do perform. As of now we are trying to formulate our mind. We are not taking a decision here and now.

On overturning decisions or policies of the previous regime.

We have to develop a viable and workable policy. There are so many things that have happened not only in this ministry but elsewhere too which I think needs correction. What is it we have to correct, what should be allowed... there should be some reasoning and things should be transparent.

On the government’s approach towards FDI in aviation sector.

We are not closing our mind on anything now.

Your roadmap for development of civil aviation.

Basic infrastructure, which helps in growth. We will expand the reach which this country deserves.

5 Major Challenges

Air India privatisation

Taxes on ATF

Connectivity, establishing new airports

FDI in aviation sector

Constituting Civil Aviation Authority