NEW DELHI: The new mantra is Arvind Kejriwal Vs rest in India’s youngest though dishevelled political party. The AAP story seems to be unravelling as Kejriwal becomes the hate figure in his own party and confidantes quit in protest. While efforts are on to salvage the party from the crisis arising out of infighting among top leadership and claims about lack of inner-party democracy, Kejriwal’s trusted aides Manish Sisodia, Prashant Bhushan and Sanjay Singh are playing the mediators with party men who are furious about their leader taking unilateral decisions, which they feel has decimated the party on its home turf in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls. Facing the Assembly polls anytime soon, AAP leaders were vociferous against their leader at the three day national executive meet being held at Bhushan’s residence in South Delhi. Kejriwal is in a conciliatory mood. He is learnt to have even called up Shazia Ilmi, who had quit the party, in London asking her to rejoin. Kejriwal could yield some ground. AAP leaders said major organisational changes and devolution of powers on the cards in days to come. AAP is expected to expand its decision-making forums by including more members like its four MPs from Punjab. The party will also be holding meetings across various states to talk to the volunteers and leaders unhappy with party leadership. But it wont shed its activist image. The likes of Medha Patkar and Kudamkulam activist SP Udayakumar could be part of the structure.

“There is no denying that there are differences over issues and decision making but is a democratic party in which there are no fights? The key is how we tackle them and move ahead. And that is exactly the phase we are in. We would emerge stronger in days ahead,” said a senior AAP leader.

The party leadership knows that they are doomed if decentralisation of power doesn’t happen soon to end Kejriwal’s dominance in the party. With elections due in Delhi, and the party’s only stronghold being Punjab, AAP cannot afford to continue with the ongoing infighting and blame game as that will give the opposition a weak point to encash upon the most. Amidst all the chaos, the party has already started preparations for the assembly elections with MLAs holding Mohalla Sabhas in their respective areas to reach out to people.