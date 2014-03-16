In the present times when ‘media-bashing’ has become a fashion, it was a pleasant surprise to attend a soiree titled ‘To Media with Love’. The evening was hosted by former Miss India-cum-artist Anjanna Kuthiala at the boutique resort, Dusit Devarana.

The event was conceptualised to appreciate the media’s effort towards highlighting women’s causes. Anjanna had a series of paintings on the concept decorating the venue.

Twenty people were felicitated who had promoted the cause of women in their career. Among them we had celebrity author Shobhaa De, actor Sekhar Suman, social activist Teena Sharma, former cricketer Atul Wassan, hotelier Ankur Bhatia and some media personalities.