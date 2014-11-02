NEW DELHI: Prakash Karat was a high school boy of 16 in Madras when the original Communist Party of India split in 1964, half a century ago. The thorny dilemma then was the degree of proximity to the Congress—more or less the same question, though dressed up in ideological-tactical language, now underlies a bitter factional fight for control of the party and its line as it prepares for a back-to-the-wall struggle to retain its relevance in the Narendra Modi era.

Karat is fighting a grim personal fight at this delicate juncture for the party. His decade-long stint as CPI (M) general secretary winds down next year, and he is trying to hold off a stern challenge from old comrade and contemporary Sitaram Yechury, the proponent of a pragmatic line in tune with the need of the hour. Karat’s more theoretically-solid but inflexible tactics have seen the party tumble from its best showing in the 2004 election. The combined Left won 62 seats in Lok Sabha—to a bleak scenario where it has been reduced to an also-ran in its old citadel, West Bengal, and is struggling to cope with bruising factionalism in Kerala.

The severity of the challenge was brought out in sharp relief at this week’s Central Committee meeting, where a rare event was witnessed—the general secretary’s official draft resolution on the tactical consensus had to be withdrawn for “revision” following open dissent from the Yechury camp.

Similar circumstances have seen general secretaries step down—like P Sundarayya after the Emergency—or offer to do so, as Harkishen Singh Surjeet did when his proposal to have Jyoti Basu lead a combined Opposition government in 1996 floundered against a more ‘puritan’ line, commandeered by the then young Karat.

But in a like situation, Karat himself has stopped short of doing so—preferring to try and ride over it by accommodating dissent, mainly because of the crucial handing over of the baton next year that might well decide the party’s survival chances at a time of extreme political attrition. The party Congress is scheduled in Vishakhapatnam in April.

An acceptance of Yechury’s proposal—which, shorn of the high jargon, amounts to an acceptance of gross leadership failure in the last decade—would automatically put the Andhra-born comrade in line for the top responsibility. This is the eventuality that is being sought to be thwarted by the Karat camp, and despite the decimation of the party in Bengal and its critical health elsewhere, he holds enough cards to be able to attempt this.

For Yechury’s challenge to bear fruit, he needs to be able to carry the crucial Kerala camp with him—and under the pro-Karat Pinarayi Vijayan, that’s firmly sewn up against any breach, unless within Kerala itself a parallel voice of dissent can be mounted against the powerful state secretary. Only if that happens can he hope to mop up support from the Tamil Nadu and Andhra units. The lonely veteran V S Achuthanandan’s contrarian note at the CC meeting is not enough.

What the Karat camp may attempt to do as a half-way house is to get a sympathetic and pliable figure installed. The options are old stalwart from Kerala, the 77-year-old S Ramachandran Pillai, Andhra state secretary BV Raghavulu or, as a dark horse, four-time Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar.

“Decision to have a compromise candidate sometime may compromise the cause. Prakash Karat cannot continue as general secretary unless he opts for a clause which mentions extraordinary situation. That situation is not there. Karat should allow Yechury to take over. Need of the hours is a leader who can reach out—we need a Surjeet for 2019 elections. Manik Sarkar or B V Raghavulu are good party leaders, but do they have good relations in Delhi? Are they known to other parties?” a senior leader from Andhra, who did not want to be identified, wondered.

While this play for supremacy—both personal and ideological—spins into its decisive phase over the coming months, the party has also seen a long-overdue movement towards the fulfilment of the occasionally raised slogan of “broad Left unity”.

That was exactly how Saturday went. With six Left-party leaders by his side, Karat was perked up to announce a “nationwide campaign” on perennial issues: communalism and problems afflicting the people’s lives and livelihood.

Lending immediacy to the cause was MGNREGS and FDI in insurance.

Asked if the net will widen to include all secular parties, particularly the Congress, his reply was: “First Left—after that..other things”. In other words, Yechury and the pragmatists will have to struggle to get the reins first, the default template can be altered to significance after that.