KOZHIKODE: North Kerala is turning into a healthcare hub for foreign patients, especially Arabs. A misdiagnoses by the doctors in Oman brought Musabah Saeed Khalfan Al and his younger brother Mohammad Saeed Khalfan to Kozhikode.

The Arab brothers wanted to check the accuracy of a diagnosis report they had received from a leading hospital at their native place. Much to his relief, after a thorough check up at the Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in Kozhikode, Musabah was told that the doctors in Oman had made a mistake in the diagnosis and his brother was not actually suffering from cancer.

“Praise to Lord, this diagnosis report was such a huge relief for us. I am thankful to the doctors here,” said Musabah Saeed Khalfan.

Khalfans’ is not an isolated case of Arabs seeking medical consultation and facilities at the private hospitals in North Malabar. Saleh Mohammed Hussein from Yemen, Baby Mallak from Oman, Hassan Abdulla Yusuf Al from Bahrain are some of the many patients who have come to Kerala after learning about the medical facilities through word of mouth. “Appropriate advice at all stages of the treatment process is new to me. I prefer coming to the Malabar region for back pain treatment,” said Mohammed Ahammed from UAE.

Medical tourism in the state has emerged as the fastest growing segment of tourism industry. Over the years, there is a noteworthy increase in the number of patients from the Gulf countries.

Georgiana Vandana, Deputy Manager of Medical Value Travel, MIMS Hospital said, “Every day, our doctors have at least 30 Arab patients for consultation.”

According to Vandana, 45 per cent of the hospital’s total revenue is from its international desk. What attracts the foreign patients to Kerala? “The cost and assured quality of treatment are the two significant elements that attract foreign patients to Kerala. At a time when they have to pay `25,000 for an MRI scan in Gulf countries, we charge only `4,000. They find it affordable,” said Dr R Bijayaraj, Convenor of the Academy of Family Physicians of India (AFPI), Kerala chapter. Most of the leading private hospitals in the region offer special treatment facilities, international desks, international waiting lounges, exclusive wards and rooms.

Al Shifa Hospital Perinthalmanna, in Malappuram district is one of the major hospitals witnessing a huge influx of foreign patients. “Our department has Arabs as well as African patients, we add `3.5 to `4 crore annually to the total revenue of the hospital,” says NP Muhammadali, Manager of the Department of Overseas Operation at the hospital. Similar facilities are available at Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Lakeshore and Lourde Hospital in the southern part of the state.

The scenic beauty in the state also has its own healing powers. Family members of the patients visit tourist spots while the patients undergo the treatment.