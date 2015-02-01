Ten minutes before the crack of dawn, Shivani Singh wakes up to the chirp of an orange-chested Robin. She then makes her way to a silent corner of the room to meditate. She thinks nothing for the next few minutes. Presenting a theatre presentation titled Kathgodam Express, the coming week, those 10 minutes of silence, she tells us, helps her sort out her day, her soul and also, all her scripts. “It’s the most constructive time of the day when I can think most clearly,” says Singh, who also, as a matter of routine, tries and stays away from the addiction of WhatsApp and that extra cup of coffee.

Kathgodam Express is a romantic comedy, adapted from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, The 39 Steps. Replete with drama, suspense, politics, love, tears and laughter, it takes you through what life’s like in Gurgaon. “Hari, an event manager, who gets framed for murder, accidently becomes a fugitive running from law. In the process, global conspiracies are exposed and hidden truths of modern existence are revealed lucidly,” she says, adding that the most important reason for choosing the classic, 39 Steps, as the basis was that its characters and situations lend itself easily to adaptation in the Indian context. Of course, Singh has heavily restructured the narrative, using a lot of drama techniques to rework the improvisations into the original script.

Date February 7 at 4 pm and February 8 at 6 pm

Venue Alliance De Francaise, Lodhi Road

Language Hinglish

Duration 90 minutes

Ticket Rs 500 and Rs 350 Availability Bookmyshow.com and through telephone: 9810174282.