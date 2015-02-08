Naveen Chants Moolah Mantra as State Faces Drought of Funds

BIJAY CHAKI By

BHUBANESWAR: Populism wins the day for Naveen Patnaik who seems to have mastered the art of retaining power poll after poll. Ironically, announcement of populist schemes by the Odisha Chief Minister continues even though the state is passing through a severe financial crisis.

Though resource generation of the state has suffered severely because of the general recession along with a Rs 6,000-crore decrease in mining receipts, it has not deterred Patnaik from resorting to his old practice of keeping the people happy, by announcing schemes. Besides, the state is also going to lose Rs 250 crore because of reduction in petrol and diesel prices. It is another matter that none of the schemes gets implemented in a proper way.

The tax and non-tax revenue collection by the end of December last year was Rs 16,792 crore as against Rs 16,167 crore during the same period in 2013. This is a marginal increase considering the number of new schemes announced by the state government in 2014.

The own tax revenue collection of the state has been Rs 12,229 crore as against Rs 10,779 crore in 2013.

In January alone, the chief minister announced three schemes with a financial burden of nearly Rs 1,400 crore for the state exchequer in 2015-16. On January 7, Patnaik launched the scheme to provide pucca houses to all rural and urban poor in Odisha which will cost Rs 20,000 crore in five years. However, none of these schemes have started rolling as implementation has been delayed because of financial constraints.

The pucca house scheme was announced in the poll manifesto of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2014. The first cabinet meeting after BJD’s landslide victory decided to implement the scheme under which the government targeted to complete 2.35 lakh houses during the year. However, the scheme is yet to be implemented though the CM has fixed tough target on the officials to complete two lakh houses per month till March 2015.

Two days after the announcement of such a mega scheme, Patnaik announced a package of incentives for construction workers which will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 100 crore per year. The marriage assistance amount for the children of these workers has been increased to Rs 25,000 from Rs 20,000. The maternity benefit under the scheme has also been doubled from Rs 8,000 from Rs 4,000.

The government will also provide assistance of Rs 5,000 to children of construction workers studying in Classes XI and XII. Besides, an assistance of Rs 7,000 per annum will be given when enrolled in post-graduation courses and ITIs.

Besides, the CM also announced a series of schemes for priests of the Jagannath Temple in Puri and their family members to keep them in good humour ahead of the Nabakalebar festival. The measures, including housing, education and insurance coverage for the priests and their family members, are likely to cost around Rs 100 crore per year.

The announcement of new sops is on top of the existing schemes which eat up hundreds of crores of rupees. These include the Rs 1-per-kg rice scheme that costs the government Rs 1,128 crore annually while the scheme of providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to one lakh self-help groups under the Mission Shakti will necessitate Rs 100 crore. His announcement for concrete road connectivity to all villages will come at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore during the next three years.

Under the Biju Youth Empowerment Yojana, the government earmarked Rs 3 crore for giving a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to 5,000 youngsters in each district and sub-divisional headquarters. The blanket scheme costs the government Rs 72 crore at the rate of Rs 200 to each of the pensioners covered under social security network. The umbrella scheme announced by Patnaik would cover 36 lakh beneficiaries (33 lakh rural and three lakh urban). Then there is the free laptop, bicycle scholarship and other welfare measures for students.