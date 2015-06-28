NEW DELHI:Among the documents, Lalit Modi released are purported BCCI internal emails relating to financial decisions regarding IPL. An email dated April 11, 2009 is damning proof that then BCCI Secretary N Srinivasan was responsible for fund transfer during IPL 2009 in South Africa; a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Srinivasan’s email to IPL treasurer M P Pandove is also copied to the then BCCI chief Shashank Manohar, Kasi Viswanathan and Prasanna, the then business manager of IPL. It said; “I refer to the mail from Prasanna dated 10th April 2009 which gives an update on payments. As requested by him, since you will away from India from 14/15th April, you can remit US $ 10 million to Cricket South Africa.”

N SRINIVASAN HAD SIGNING AUTHORITY AND NOT LALIT MODI

The ED had named BCCI and seven others including Modi, Shashank Manohar, N Srinivasan, MP Pandove, Ratnakar Shetty, Prasanna and Sunder Raman for violating relevant provisions of FEMA and transferring huge sums of money to the tune of Rs.243 crore without prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The ED probe in its letter no. T-3/44-B/2010 found them guilty and liable to penalties under section 13(1) of FEMA 1999.

As per “Section 13 (1) –“a person found guilty of FEMA violation will be liable to penalty up to thrice the sum involved.”

However, in this entire matter since Lalit Modi was singled out, he tried to spill some more beans on other accused persons.

Lalit Modi on Friday night released another email on Twitter, disclosing that Srinivasan was authorised as per the BCCI-IPL resolution to sign cheques and not him. The purported email of Rajan from Srinivasan’s office to Prasanna said; “I’m attaching the approvals from Hon. Secretary as requested by you.” The mail was also copied to Treasurer MP Pandove.

The ED had recorded the statement of Srinivasan on July 8, 2010 in which he clearly mentioned that “the decision to conduct the IPL 2 in South Africa was taken at the emergent working committee of the BCCI held on March 22, 2009.”

SOUTH AFRICA IPL EXPENSE APPROVED BY SRINIVASAN

Among the Lalitleaks, a letter dated March 24, 2009 by Srinivasan reveals how the IPL played in South Africa was planned bypassing the RBI. The letter to Lalit Modi said; “It is suggested that we follow the system as ICC follows during International Tournaments. Cricket South Africa operates a separate bank account and makes payments on behalf of BCCI. The Payments that are made would be monitored by us and would be made only after ensuring that proper authorization is received from IPL chairman and Secretary BCCI. BCCI will replenish this amount as and when required. After the tournament, CSA can send the final statement for settlement.”

Step-wise details of how payment authorization was processed:

The leaked letter says “1. Bills will be raised in a payment requisition form

2. Bills will be checked by Manager-Business & Commercial and COO, IPL.

3. The bill will be approved by Chairman, IPL (Lalit Modi)

4. The bills will be forwarded to Secretary, BCCI (Srinivasan) for final authorisation.”

This letter appears to very damaging for BCCI as well as Srinivasan since they have claimed before the investigating authorities that all the decisions were taken by Modi only. However, the ED while naming top officials had also held that even Prasanna Kannan, Manager business and commercial services of IPL, Ratnakar Shetty, Chief Administrative Officer of BCCI and Sunder Raman, Chief Operating Officer of IPL, by virtue of their association were guilty in terms of section 42 (2) of FEMA. According to section 42 (2) contravention of any provisions under FEMA committed by a company and it is proved that the contravention has taken place with the consent or is attributable to any neglect on the part of the director or any other officer of the company, such officer shall also be deemed to be guilty of the contravention and shall be liable.

EGO THREAT DISGUISED AS CAUTION

Srinivasan on April 4, wrote another letter to Shasank Manohar, President BCCI complaining about media appearances of Lalit Modi over the success of IPL T 20 in South Africa. Sinivasan noted that Lalit has been giving interviews to media channels frequently from South Africa and HAD EVEN arranged a press conference to be held in India via satellite link.

“Frankly according to me there is no need for all this self publicity. There is no need to irritate government agencies by thumping our chests saying that we have achieved something great in South Africa. There is no need to highlight the financial success of IPL. There is no need for Lalit to act as if he is bigger than the BCCI President. His constant announcements on the money that we are making will definitely result in BCCI being taxed sooner or later.”

It appears Srinivasan and many others were miffed by Lalit for hogging all the limelight. He, in fact told Shasank to “put an end to this craze for publicity that is being displayed.”

“I am a tolerant person but now starting to get little irritated by his public posturing,” Srini’s letter further added.