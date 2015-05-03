The last time Ajit Sarathi and Ankit Verma disagreed over a composition they were experimenting with, was never. Though that could sound a bit strange at first, Sarathi affirms it’s not. Founders of Amalga-mates, a two-member band, Sarathi and Verma, who will be seen performing at Pamphilos on May 9, say they’ve always been perfectly in tune with each other, and that’s what makes their sounds so appealing.

They met nearly a decade ago and immediately clicked with each other through their common interest—music. Soon, they formed Amalga-mates. “We knew the band would stand for energetic, upfront, no- holds-barred style that would make progressive tech, techno, and break beats amalgamate into one,” says Sarathi.

The duo never delivers a pre-planned set when staging their music. They believe in going with the flow, “as that’s the most natural way of producing music,” says Verma. Some of the tunes, however, they may include are Novox, Haunted Girl Canyon and Tintin’s Journey.

Sarathi, who was born in Himachal Pradesh but raised in the city, runs his own radio show called Four Seasons, on innervisionsradio.co.uk, every week. It’s his time spent here that inspires him to perfect his personal compositions. Verma, on the other hand, finds inspiration in Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and Nina Simone. “You listen, you imbibe, you produce. It’s a journey of finding meaning to words. Sometimes, you even find a new aspect to yourself,” he says. When people begin to accept what you make, it feels extra special, says Sarathi, but even if the boys didn’t get that validation, they would continue with their spree of producing meaningful music, through their time.