The Q&A Session on GST

The much-talked about ‘chai pe charcha’ at 7 RCR between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leadership Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu, was as much as a meeting as it was a Q&A session. Jaitley and Naidu who had lot of questions and counters on the three points of objections raised by the Congress on GST, were surprised to find that Sonia Gandhi had come fully prepared. She did not duck even a single bouncer. At the end, it had to be declared a drawn game. Next match, will be announced soon.

Not Quite Savoury

Heavy Industry Minister of State, Pon Radhakrishnan, was lightly ticked off when he went to see BJP chief Amit Shah with a bag full of savouries from Tamil Nadu. After having waited for an hour, the elderly minister and former BJP state president was asked to explain why he had dropped in. An old RSS hand in TN who was also a member of the AB Vajpayee Cabinet, Radhakrishnan was granted an audience, but was also told ‘‘not to come without appointment’’.

Inputs from Odisha

The two-day debate in Parliament on ‘Commitment to Constitution’ to celebrate the 125th anniversary of B R Ambedkar had every party participating enthusiastically. The idea which helped the government avert disruptions the first two days, was born out of a speech of BJD MP Bhatrihari Mahatab from Odisha. He had appealed for such a special session on Ambedkar during the last session.

Tamil Vijay

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay takes his engagement with the state of Tamil Nadu so seriously that he has now hired a tutor through Tamil Sangam to learn the ancient language better. Vijay’s efforts in trying to popularise Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural, the book of ethics, in northern Indian schools with help of HRD Minister Smriti Irani and his visits to poet Bharatiyar’s birthplace have earned him praise from Tamil Nadu MPs, cutting across party lines. All this, some in his party say, may finally get him the BJP Tamil Nadu in charge’s job when the expected party reshuffle takes place around January.

On Third Attempt

The affidavit against Subramanian Swamy by the government seeking his prosecution for violation of IPC for writing “hate speech against a community” was withdrawn on third attempt. The first affidavit filed went without approval of Union Home or Law Ministers or their secretaries. The second one was found to be faulty. The law officer concerned, Binu Tamta, got the wording wrong. Finally, a miffed Rajnath Singh intervened and had the affidavit corrected and withdrawn, letting Swamy off the hook.

Dimpled Prince

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s dimpled smile has often been a topic of discussion. But ever since his interaction with the Carmel Convent students in Bengaluru, the dimple has apparently vanished. This was pointed out by a lady minister from the BJP.