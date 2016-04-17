Sanchi Lila, 14

Daughter of Mohit Lila, Director (Works), Railways, and homemaker Preeti Lila

This Class IX student of Convent of Jesus and Mary says running is her stress-buster. Whenever she is upset, she pulls on her running shoes and takes off, and it works wonders for her. She also loves playing badminton and kho-kho.

Sanchi calls herself a social person and says she tries not to miss meeting her friends at school or at the housing complex where she lives with her family. “Whatever time I can manage between school periods and after school, I catch up with my friends,” she says with a smile.

In academics, mathematics bothers her the most. She loves studying English and scores maximum marks in it. She has visited many of Delhi’s monuments, and says their architecture inspires her to study more about them.

She’s not always glued to the TV but likes having control of the remote. “My brother Sanchit and I always fight over the remote and most of the times I win,” she says, as her eight-year-old brother calmly listens. Their mother Preeti is a homemaker.

Sanchi is undecided about her career options and thinks there is still time to take a decision about her future. For now, she is focusing on improving her grades and preparing for her Class X exams next year.

The 14-year-old is concerned about the state of public transport in the city, and thinks it needs a lot of improvement. According or her, the most important task at hand is to safeguard the rights of pedestrians and remove all encroachments from the walkways.

What does Smart City mean to you?

Where every citizen has access to essential services, better public transport, robust grievance redressal system, cleanliness, CCTVs to ensure safety and access to IT services.

Do you think Delhi is or can be a Smart City?

Yes, but only if the government has the will to make it happen.

Things you like about Delhi.

Monuments, Chankyapuri, Connaught Place and museums.

Things you don’t like about the city.

Pollution, traffic, blocking of pedestrian walkways by vehicles, incidents of road rage, short-tempered people.

How would you improve the city if you were Delhi’s Chief Minister?

I would make it safe for women, with CCTV cameras at key places, improve public transport and check autorickshaw drivers who fleece passengers, especially tourists.