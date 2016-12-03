Harsh Vardhan Takes nukkad natak way to teach note ban

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: As people continue to face problems owing to cash crunch post demonetisation, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has taken up the street play route to inform people in his Chandni Chowk constituency about the benefits of the entire exercise and how they can shift to cashless transactions for day-to-day needs.

The MP also organised a workshop in digital format to train lower and middle class youths on the advantages of a cashless society.

The Chandni Chowk constituency consists of a large number of traders employed in jewellery, dry fruits, garment and other businesses. The idea was tell them in simple language how demonetisation is useful.

“PM Narendra Modi has asked all MPs to reach out to the people in their constituency and inform them about denomination. The minister thought that having a nukkad natak would send the message clear,” said a close associate of Vardhan involved in the whole exercise.

The workshop apprised participants about net banking, e-wallets and how it shall benefit the economy of the country. The street play showed how standing in long queues at banks can be avoided through online transactions.

The footfall has gone down in Chandni Chowk and traders are feeling the pinch of demonetisation.

People from slum clusters and daily wage workers took part in the workshop.