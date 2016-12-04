Rising Indo-Pak tension has a paan Kerala Impact

Shafeeq Alingal By

KOZHIKODE: Strained relations between India and Pakistan have come as a bolt from the blue for a group of farmers in Tirur, Malappuram district. Known as ‘Tirur Lanka Paan’, these leaves are of great demand in Pakistan. As India’s diplomatic ties with the hostile neighbour touch a new low, tension has been mounting among betel leave farmers, for their livelihood depends solely on export orders from Pakistan.

Around 60 per cent of the betel leaves, cultivated in Tirur municipality and several surrounding panchayats, are exported to Karachi and Lahore, from where they reach local ‘paan mandis’ across Pakistan.

The Pathankot attack had a devastating impact on the farmers here as betel leaf exports plummeted by 40 per cent, which is at `6.5 crore per annum. “With the diplomatic relations turning worse, Pakistan slapped an additional 15 per cent tax on betel leaves from India. This has affected our exports,” said Mohammed Mooppan, a betel leave grower.

India’s surgical strikes on terror launchpads in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir compounded the woes of the farmers. According to traders, the exports have dropped to three tonnes worth `1.8 lakh a day, from five tonnes a day.

“Lack of air and rail connectivity between the two countries is another hurdle,” said Kamaludheen U, an exporter at Pan Bazaar, the 100-year-old betel market here. Betel leaves are taken to Dubai through Calicut International Airport, from where they are flown to Pakistan.

“We are dependent on Dubai as the air and rail connectivity to Pakistan was snapped post-Mumbai terror attacks in 2002. This leads to additional expense on transportation,” rued Kamaludheen.

Betel leaves from Tirur are in high demand in Pakistan due to its distinctive flavour. They are widely used at wedding parties, gatherings and religious functions.

Tirur betel leaves have market in north Indian cities as well. Around two-three tonnes are sent to Delhi by train. Only half a tonne is sold in the local market.

When transportation to Pakistan was smooth and no tax was imposed, a pack of 100 betel leaves used to fetch `100 for the traders. But now the price has come down to `60.

Abdulla Thallassery, another farmer, said several from his farmers’ community have stopped growing betel in recent years due to drop in demand. Paan Bazaar also shares a similar story of waning glory as it has lost more than 30 shops and hundreds of employees in the last 15 years.

“It is tough time for betel farmers in Tirur as they can’t survive on the domestic market. There is a steady decline in consumption of betel leaves among Keralites as betel is perceived as injurious to health,” said Prof CR Elsy, member of the Intellectual Property Right cell at the Kerala Agricultural University. Elsy said, market value of betel leaves could increase if they are used for medicinal and cosmetic needs.