MUMBAI: At least two people died and thousands complained of uneasiness in breathing after a hazardous smoke crescended over the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The smoke was a result of fire at the city’s largest landfill at Deonar, close to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The amount of hazardous particles in the air is reported to have gone up by 40 per cent.

Spreading over 132 hectares, the landfill has become a turf of political tussle for a couple of years now. Although, there is a general agreement to find new location for dumping garbage, nothing could be done so far due to political differences over the disposal of garbage.

Yashodhar Phanse, chairman of the BMC Standing Committee responsible for taking decisions on the landfill, said that the civic body has planned to permanently close down the Deonar site, which has piles of garbage equal to seven storey buildings, in several phases. “We will completely shut it down by 2020. There are several pragmatic difficulties like availability of space for another dumping ground. We hope to find a solution this problem, “ he said.

Differences also emerged between the parties on how the garbage should be disposed.

While ruling Shiv Sena and the BJP want to start a 65-acre methane plant at the landfill, the Congress and the NCP see it as a scheme of potential corruption. The ruling partners believe that a plant will help dispose 5,500 metric tonnes of waste, 600 metric tonnes of silt and 25 tonnes of biomedical waste daily.

“We are not against disposing off the garbage,” said former Congress MLA Baba Siddique. “The BMC wants to rope in a foreign company for that at a cost of `4,000 crore for a period of 20 years even as one national research institutes is willing to do it at free of cost. They will only charge the transportation cost,” said Siddique.

Discarding the Siddique’s allegation that corruption was the reason behind delayed decision, Phanse said, “No one is as serious as Shiv Sena is on the public health issues.”