Delhi Rides on Only 6,000 Buses; Needs 10,000 more

The recent ‘odd-even’ policy pilot project by the Delhi government has opened the doors to serious discrepancy in public transport infrastructure in the national capital.

As per the Delhi government’s mandate decided in 2010, the city should have at least 11,000 buses. However, as per the DTC, in order to cater to the growing population, Delhi requires around 16,000 buses now. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) along with other agencies has around 6,000 buses—a shortfall of 10,000. There are 96 bus services run by the DTC at night. The ridership of the DTC is around 40 lakhs per day.

During the car rationing scheme, DTC hired around 2,000 buses on temporary basis. This included a majority of school buses, an option which is no longer available.

The Corporation and other agencies running cluster bus service have not been able to provide the public with the figure of the mandate. “The state-run company has 4,500 buses. It needs to hire 1,000 more immediately as per the mandate. The other 50 percent of the 11,000 is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” said DTC spokesperson R.S. Minhas.

For two years now, DTC has been trying to augment its bus fleet without success. The latest tender, floated in late 2014 after substantial changes in norms to attract manufacturers, had failed to attract any bid. DTC has on an average 300 breakdowns every day. Lack of proper maintenance and the consequent breakdowns have affected services on many routes. DTC buses have also been hauled up for causing traffic jams when they stall in the middle of the roads. The night shift buses run from 10 pm to 5 am, then in staggered manner the buses leave between 5.00 am to 12 in the afternoon.