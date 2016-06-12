It’s not tea that gives Baljeet Singh the much-needed rush to start his day. With shaky hands and red eyes hidden behind dark shades, he steps out from his house to get heroin, his favourite poison, each morning. “I used to get up early in the morning and the first thing that

I did was to go out and get a dose of heroin,” said the father of two. Baljeet, from Madiala village in Gurdaspur, got addicted to this habit some four years back and had spent around Rs 40 lakh on it.

The drug business is run by a well-networked system, where everyone from ministers to students, peddlers to middlemen, delivery boy to the boy-next-door are involved. Police say smugglers have changed their modus operandi. Nowadays, they use WhatsApp or leave a draft message on email, which is read and then deleted by those involved in the nexus.

It all starts with the drug lords, who are well-connected politically and have contacts in the police department at all levels. There are around 300 drug smugglers in Punjab, of which 100 are very active. Their henchmen, who are mostly addicted to drugs, have contacts with middlemen of small-time addicts-turned-peddlers.

Peddlers have an interesting profile. From office-goers to students, many start peddling for money. Manmit Singh (name changed) started selling drugs to his friends when he couldn’t afford to buy it. He bought drugs with the money he earned from peddling.

Most peddlers hang around schools, colleges, markets, etc., where they know that they will find old clients and get introduced to new ones by the existing one. A BA second year college student in Amritsar is hooked to drugs and his daily dose is always a phone call away. “There are 30 students in my class, and 12 are on drugs. We get heroin for `500 to `1,500, depending on the quantity. I make a call and within five minutes the contraband is delivered to me and there is no risk or any one catching us. These peddlers hang around the college,” said the student, who is from Tarn Taran district.

Another employed youth in Jalandhar said that he got addicted to drugs after he was introduced to it at a party. “It was all dance, music and drugs. Now to get my daily dose I call the contact person and the consignment is delivered to me wherever I want. No questions are asked. The delivery person is a different one each time,” he said.

There is also an active circle of women peddlers who were earlier involved in illicit liquor smuggling. Even school children are being used as couriers in cities and are paid `5,000 per delivery. A few children were caught in the act.

Some addicts even sell their blood for money. Sukhwinder (name changed), an intravenous drug user, was caught by the in-charge of a blood bank in Gurdaspur when he went there to sell blood. His tenuous frame, sunken eyes, death-like pallor and multiple injection marks on his arms were the tell-tale signs. His blood sample turned was found to be HIV positive.

As per Punjab Police, 14,482 drug-related cases were registered, 17,001 people were arrested and 350 kg heroin and 562 kg opium were seized in 2014. In 2015, the numbers went down relatively: only 10,178 cases were registered and 12,193 people were arrested. This year due to the approaching elections, the pressure has mounted. Till date, 56 kg of heroin and 138 kg of opium have been seized, and 3,057 people arrested.

Baljeet Singh is now recovering at a drug de-addiction centre in Gurdaspur. “There was a time when I could not even talk to anyone if I wasn’t high. I even failed to respond to my children,” he said. He woke up to reality realising that he is losing his house, land, money and family to addiction.

Links & Arrests

1. Enforcement Directorate quizzed Akali Dal leader Avinash Chander five times for his ‘links’. Also quizzed Revenue Minister Bikram Majithia, brother-in-law of Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal; Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary and former state minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur.

2. On June 8, Hoshiarpur Police arrested Vinod Sharma, who was running a money exchange business with 500 gm of heroin and `25 lakh. He was earlier arrested with one kg heroin.

3. In February, peddler Inderjeet Singh was arrested with 320 gm heroin. He had 13 cases registered against him. He supplied heroin in eight cities, inclusing Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala.

4. In 2013, drug lords Raja Khandola and Jagdish Bhola were arrested and jailed.