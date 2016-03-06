NEW DELHI: Historic Ramlila Maidan will play host to a unique event to denounce terrorism, delinking it with Islam on March 20. Leading the massive congregation, rejecting violence would be Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, an eminent scholar of Sufism and Pakistani politician, along with Sufi scholars from India and other 25 countries.

At the three-day World Sufi Forum, the scholars will formulate a statement against terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the inaugural function at Vigyan Bhawan, along with Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar (mosque and university), Cairo, considered the oldest institution of Islamic thought.

Tahir-ul-Qadri, an influential light at interpreting the Quran and stressing inclusivity of the faith, is expected to speak against the use of violence using Islam as a pretext at the three-day World Sufi Forum beginning March 20 at Ramlila Maidan. Known as Pakistan’s Anna Hazare, Qadri has been instrumental in raising voices against Islamic State (IS). His message is expected to provide a strong counter-narrative to current attempts of radicalisation of Muslim youth, sources said. As the Islamic world jostles with influences of radicalism and terrorism, Sufi thought is considered an antidote, a voice that can bring harmony between the religions.

“The event calls for unity among religions based on tolerance. The conference aims to discuss issues of extremism and find ways to work out effective counter-narratives. Religious communities have stopped sitting together, which has led to propaganda at dividing each other,” Abdul Moid, secretary of All India Ulama & Mashaikh Board (AIUMB), which is organising, the event told The Sunday Standard. “Fundamentalism and terrorism is happening because those people are not following religion. Religion is here to end terrorism.”