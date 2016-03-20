Delhi is often termed as the rape capital of India. According to NCRB, the city accounts for 21.41 per cent of total crime against women, with a 27 per cent increase in rape cases in the last year.

The Nirbhaya case brought the issue of crime against women to the forefront of national consciousness. It led to the Verma Committee report and major amendments to the Criminal Law in 2013, making it more women-friendly. But, three years after the gruesome incident, the ground reality has gone from bad to worse.

In 2015, Delhi not only saw a rise in crime against women, but also reported brutal violation of minors. While we cannot ignore the importance of gender sensitisation and a change in mindset of a patriarchal society as a long-term solution, the government cannot be absolved of its responsibility. While safety is a major concern for all, women are more vulnerable.

The power dynamics between the Centre and state, and an utter lack of political will is responsible for the grim condition. Both BJP and AAP have failed in addressing the issue. The same Arvind Kejriwal, who attacked Sheila Dikshit when she expressed her helplessness, now blames the Centre for the rising crimes. Pre-poll promises for women security app, marshals in buses are absent. The dark spots still exist. Any move to set up special courts for speedy justice is missing. Women helpline, 181, and gender resource centres lie defunct.

Irrespective of political affiliation, as a woman living here, I may only hope that the Centre and state will work together to make Delhi a truly safe city for all, including women.

The writer is a Congress leader