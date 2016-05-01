Innovation is the new mantra in fashion retail. On Friday night, one of India’s top designers, Ashish Soni, launched his flagship store at Defence Colony. The innovative edge Ashish used was avant-garde lighting installation from Sans Souci. The regal chandelier and cascading spheres lit up the fascinating store, which is a must-visit for men fond of fashion.

It was a night men outshone women. They looked dapper to the T. Ashish had a few friends— designer Rajesh Pratap, Sunil Sethi of FDCI and restaurateur AD Singh— dress up in his label. The store is more for men, but some women stuff is there too. If you want a party shirt or a dapper suit or the much-in-fad bandhgala, Ashish’s store is the place to go to.

Delhi’s who’s who were at the champagne gala co-hosted by Martin Chab of Sans Souci. We saw Nakul Nath, Govind Akoi and Fleur, Rohit Bal, JP Singh, Sarika Chowdhry, Sanjeev Bali, Rahul Dev, Mughda Godse, Mohnish Bali, Mandira Wirk and of course the fashion fraternity in full strength. Ashish played the perfect host and Martin Chab was besotted by the beauty and the energy at the party. It was indeed a night that did not seem to end.