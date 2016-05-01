NEW DELHI: The CBI and ED investigators sifting through thousands of pages of evidence in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal have found that a low-key operator, Praveen Bakshi, who facilitated the transfer of a portion of kickback money through a maze of companies raised in India, Tunisia and Mauritius. On August 14, 2007, Rs 14 lakh was wired to India from Tunisia followed by another Rs 2.18 crore. And, it is not just a coincidence that a week before the slush fund transfer, shadowy Bakshi on August 7, 2010 flew out of IGI airport for Munich. Sources confirmed that Munich was not the ultimate destination of Bakshi and he, in fact, visited Milan for suspected rendezvous with AgustaWestland officials and middlemen involved in the deal which was at a crucial stage.

On December 11, 2007, Bakshi boarded KLM Flight 872 for Amsterdam. Sources said the details of Bakshi’s meeting are yet to be gathered but they have unearthed another wire transfer of Rs 85 lakh from Tunisia immediately after his trip followed by four other such transactions.

Sources said Bakshi had also called middleman Guido Haschke on March 28, 2010 two days before the first two money transfers, followed by 8-9 more. Bakshi, who has been summoned by the CBI for questioning next week, is named in the FIR along with Haschke, Carlo Gerosa, Christian Michel, Sanjeev Tyagi, Rajiv Tyagi, Sandeep Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan. In October 2008, when the Contract Negotiation Committee of Defence Ministry sat down to finalise the deal, Bakshi was in Munich.

Sources confirm that Gautam Khaitan, another accused in the case was also travelling with him. They returned to Delhi on October 16, 2008 byLufthansa Flight 762. Bakshi, sources said was dealing with various players including Haschke, Carlo Gerosa and Kammoun Hedi, who was handling the kickback money in Tunisia. Investigators found Khaitan’s role in the Chopper deal getting bigger after discovering his links with Michel, who played a key role in swinging the deal favouring AugustaWestland. A week after it was signed by the Defence Ministry on February 8, 2010, Michel received a call on his London mobile number 44778*****71 from 98*****660, registered to a firm owned by Gautam Khaitan. Sources told The Sunday Standard that Michel got two calls on February 15, 2010 and subsequently two more on June 5, 2010. Khaitan was also in touch with Gerosa, a Swiss middleman. Gerosa dialled Bakshi from his number 41796****71 on February 10, two days after the signoff in Delhi.