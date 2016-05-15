A shadow has fallen on the jihadi’s paradise—the peacenik imam. Even as fiery mullahs preach holy terror and the net teems with seductive promises of IS recruiters, the Delhi Police has roped in moderate clerics to deradicalise young Muslims in the ghettos of the city. They will use the right interpretations from the Holy Quran to dissuade them from the jihad path. Last week, the police released 10 young men accused of being Jaish-e-Mohammed sympathisers. Their parents or guardians were asked to give undertakings ensuring that their wards will be on the “right path” henceforth.

Sources said end of April, a meeting was organised at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s house. Present along with him were NSA Ajit Doval, IB Chief Dineshwar Sharma and heads of various Muslim organisations. Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, told The Sunday Standard, “Terror organisations, which are luring Muslim youth through the social media, were the main topic of discussion.”

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has roped in moderate clerics to de-radicalise young Muslims in the ghettos of the city. Last month at a meeting organised at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s house, it was decided that the disaffected can be stopped from joining terror outfits like IS only with the active participation of the police and imams. “The Home Minister stated that all the police chiefs will be informed that imams should be roped in to deradicalise the youngsters,” claimed Ilyasi, who was part of the meeting.

Last week, Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Verma, at the instance of Special Commissioner of Police Arvind Deep, who heads the Special Cell Anti-terror unit of Delhi Police, met imams at police headquarters. They were directed to bring the activities of extremist youth to the attention of the Special Cell, so that they could be identified and weaned away from the jihadi path. Verma has directed all Joint Commissioners to identify “moderate” imams and maulanas in their localities to help the police. Once identified, they will act as the ears and eyes of the force. They will also be paid a fee if necessary, for their services. The joint focus is on Batla House, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Abul Fazal Enclave, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj, Gokulpuri, Nang Nagri, Seelampur and Old Delhi, which have a dense concentration of young Muslims. “Imams and maulanas can help us a lot to stop terror activities in the national capital,” said a senior police officer.

Deep said his unit will no longer arrest Muslim youths merely on the basis of suspicion or allegations of terror activities till the time “scientific evidence” is not available. But there is internal disagreement on Deep’s action plan; a few senior officers are questioning whether the anti-terror cell is going soft on terror.

The released would-be radicals are getting re-radicalisation treatment from clinical psychiatrists and counsellors working with NGOs, which have been asked to seek the help of Islamic clerics and scholars to aid the process.

PROBLEM: Disaffected Muslim youths living in Delhi ghettos lured by terror recruiters through social media.

PROVOCATION: Videos of purported atrocities against Muslims in J&K, Muzaffarnagar and Iraq.

JOINT SOLUTION: Imams will identify and advise vulnerable youths.

Psychiatrists and counsellors with NGOs will de-radicalise them.