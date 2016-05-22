NEW DELHI: Delhi needs to stand up for its health. Citing statistics from the National Family Health Survey, Union Health Minister J P Nadda recently told Rajya Sabha that the city has the most number of obese people, after Punjab and Kerala.

The WHO classifies obesity as today’s blatantly visible, yet most neglected public health problems that need immediate attention. It has direct correlation to diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoarthritis, heart diseases and PCOD in women.

More worryingly, we have found that around 95 per cent of our clients in the last three-four years were in the productive age group of 20 to 60 years. So, this increase in working population coincides with rise in chronic diseases, most of which are linked to obesity and are controllable. The problem is that people do not seek healthcare until a medical issue, linked to weight, is detected. According to the New England Journal of Medicine obesity could be “socially contagious.”

We obsess over weight, pore over diet books and struggle to make time for the gym. But we ignore the simplest and biggest move—the time we spend sitting. It is important to ‘stand up’ for our health and become conscious about how much chair time we are logging in each day.

Not only can one burn 30 per cent more calories standing, but standing for two-hours a day for a year can make a person lose over 25,000 calories, equal to running at least six marathons. An hour regular gyming may not be enough to counteract the impact of eight to 10 hours of sitting. While exercise is important, long hours of sitting might actually be nullifying the effects of your workout. Prolonged sitting is the new smoking. Let’s remember that.